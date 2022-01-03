Silver Golub & Teitell LLP Files Class Actions against Aerospace Industry for Illegal No-Poach Agreements and Wage Suppression

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, along with co-counsel, has filed several class action lawsuits against aerospace industry companies Pratt & Whitney (a division of Raytheon), Agilis Engineering, Belcan, Cyient (previously InfoTech), Parametric Solutions, Inc. and QuEST Global (collectively "Defendants") in Connecticut on behalf of current and former employees of Defendants. The lawsuits allege Defendants participated in an illegal, "long-running conspiracy to restrict the hiring and recruiting of employees among their respective companies," according to the United States Department of Justice. The alleged conspiracy suppressed wages and limited career advancement opportunities of thousands of workers based in Connecticut, Florida, California and elsewhere.
SGT has an unparalleled history of representing Connecticut workers. The following are just a few notable examples of the exceptional results SGT has achieved on behalf of individuals wronged by Connecticut-based employers, including:
- A class action settlement for thousands of public sector union employees who were fired by the State of Connecticut in violation of their First Amendment rights of free speech and association, resulting in a total recovery to date of over $200 million.
- A class action settlement for over 40,000 employees and retirees of Xerox Corp. wrongly denied pension benefits under the Xerox retirement plan.
- Individual, group and class action employment cases against United Technologies, IBM, Exxon, Post-Newsweek and numerous other corporations.
If you're an aerospace engineer or skilled worker in the aerospace industry that was employed from 2011-2019 and wish to discuss whether you were impacted by the alleged conspiracy, contact SGT attorney Ian W. Sloss via email at isloss@sgtlaw.com or by telephone at (203) 325-4491 for a free no-cost consultation.
The cases are Conroy et al. v. Agilis Engineering et al., No. 3:21-cv-01659 (D. Conn.); Kintz v. Agilis Engineering et al., No. 3:21-cv-01674 (D. Conn); Boodram v. Agilis Engineering et al., No. 3:21-cv-01674 (D. Conn.); and Renteria v. Agilis Engineering et al., No. 3:21-cv-01736 (D. Conn.).
SOURCE Silver Golub & Teitell LLP
