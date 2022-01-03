Preparedness Critical in 2022, States Physicians for Civil Defense

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While preparedness has always been the message of Physicians for Civil Defense, the time for procrastination is over, states president Jane M. Orient, M.D., as the ball drops to herald 2022.
Two harbingers are especially concerning, she notes, for impending severe shortages.
One is that China is hoarding strategic commodities, she states. These include computer chips, minerals, grains, and cotton. U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics show that China currently holds nearly half of the global reserves of corn and other major grains. In 2021, China's corn and sorghum imports jumped four and five times respectively from the previous year. U.S. exports of soybeans and soy-based products during the 2020-21 season reached an all-time high of 74.76 million metric tons, with two-thirds of them shipped to China.
"To the Chinese, 'food insecurity' has a deeper meaning than it does to the American Medical Association, which calls for referring at-risk patients to social workers and community food banks," Dr. Orient pointed out. "But federal subsidies cannot buy grain that isn't there. The formerly vast U.S. grain reserves are gone. The national system of holding grain in reserve was abolished in 1996 and gradually depleted until 2008, when the USDA decided to convert all that was left into its dollar equivalent."
The second factor is the exhaustion of buffer capacity in other essential systems, not only food. In order to optimize output, Dr. Orient pointed out, redundancy has been stripped out of essential systems. The supply chain is dependent on the weakest link. "As Tyler Durden writes, 2022 could be the year of breakdown."
"Families and communities all need to have their own buffers," Dr. Orient advises. "Stock your pantry and medicine cabinet, learn useful skills, cultivate self-reliance, be ready to help your neighbor, buy tools, and do not rely on a government check to rescue you."
. Physicians for Civil Defense provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.
Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com
SOURCE Physicians for Civil Defense
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.