Social Networking Website Offers New Hope in 2022 for Those Who Have Lost Loved Ones During the Pandemic

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a particularly difficult and lonely holiday season comes to an end during the latest wave of COVID-19, a pervasive problem has come to the forefront once again. Even before the pandemic, a survey showed that 1 in 5 adults in the United States "often or always feels lonely, feels a lack of companionship, feels left out, or feels isolated from others." This problem has only multiplied due to the tragic loss of so many lives in the past few years.

In a recent article published in Public Health Reports , the Surgeon General says "The consequences of social isolation and loneliness can be serious and even life-threatening." He adds that "People experiencing social isolation also reported feeling frustrated, stressed, anxious, tired, or sad." The article suggests that people should look for technological resources to help them connect with others.

One such resource is a unique social networking website called Choose A Family , where people choose their own "Family Figures" to find support and make new connections on a familial level. The site helps individuals match with others who are looking to form new familial relationships. They may seek a parental figure after having lost one during to the pandemic. They may connect with the brother figure they never had. For those who suffer due to loneliness, the loss of loved ones, lack of acceptance of their identity, or other factors, Choose A Family offers the opportunity to fill the void and share life's important moments with someone.

The founder of Choose A Family, Kim Parshley, a Master Certified Life Coach , is a wellness professional & self-help leader who helps people make progress in their lives in order to attain greater fulfillment. She knows the pain of losing family members all too well, having lost both parents. Parshley explains her inspiration: "These relationships are what make the world go round. If I can be the catalyst for change, which brings harmony, love, hope, and support to anyone, I'd like to do that." She invites everybody to start making connections for free today at chooseafamily.com .

