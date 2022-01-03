Our Contracts Care, LLC Announces Launch of New Contracting Service for Chicago Domestic Workers and Employers

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Our Contracts Care, LLC is a new technology startup announcing its subscription service launching in Chicago to support contracting and minimum wage enforcement for domestic workers in partnership with their employers. This innovative new tech solution is a free and simple way for domestic workers to ensure they are properly contracted and paid under Chicago's new Domestic Workers Contract Mandate. Additionally, domestic employers gain access to simple fillable contracts meeting all legal and regulatory requirements to employ a domestic worker in Chicago and beyond.

"For too long, there has been too much uncertainty for both the employer and employee conducting domestic work. Our Contracts Care (OCC) is a technology solution to solve both sides of this complicated marketplace problem," said Chris Rentner, co-founder. "If employees and employers utilize the OCC contracting process, everyone is protected, the job is properly outlined, wages are agreed and an arbitration process is defined if there are ever disputes."

Effective January 1, 2022, all Chicago employers of nannies, care workers, home cleaners and other domestic types of work, must provide their workers with a written contract in their preferred language. The contract must include the wage and the work schedule agreed upon by the employer and the domestic worker. This mandate ensures accountability, transparency, and predictability for domestic workers so they can plan for themselves and their families.

"I grew up watching my mother work hard, day in and day out, as a home healthcare aid, so that others could live their lives," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release announcing the new mandate. "That's why I know domestic workers are the backbone of this city and deserve to be protected."

With over 56,000 domestic care workers in the Chicago area, and more than 100,000 employers of fewer than five domestic workers, a solution needed to be created to handle this sometimes confusing and complicated back and forth between employee and employer. Today, domestic workers and employers can sign up at http://www.ChicagoCaresContracts.com to gain early access to more than a half dozen purpose built contracts to ensure they are protected and following the rules and regulations of a domestic worker relationship.

About Our Contracts Care

Our Contracts Care, LLC is an innovative technology startup (and B-corp applicant) developing embedded digital contracts, payments capabilities and employee/employer relationship engagement tools for the domestic worker industry. The company is headquartered in Chicago. For more information, please visit https://www.chicagocarescontracts.com/ or email support@chicagocarescontracts.com.

