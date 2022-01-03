Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP Welcomes Partner Luke Lieberman to the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP is pleased to announce that Luke Lieberman has joined the firm as a partner in the Entertainment Law and Licensing, Intellectual Property & Technology practice groups in the Los Angeles office.
Mr. Lieberman draws on extensive entertainment industry experience to provide counsel to studios, producers, and distributors as well as helping individual writers and directors navigate Hollywood and control their own destinies.
"The opportunity to work with Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP's capable, multifaceted team, provides an ideal platform to serve and facilitate my client's growth, ever upward," said Mr. Lieberman
Mr. Lieberman comes to the firm from Rosenfeld Meyer & Susman, where he was Of Counsel. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School and his B.F.A. in Film and Television Production from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.
Mr. Lieberman has extensive experience in content development, production and post-production, and is a New York Times best-selling creator in his own right. As a comic book franchise owner, Mr. Lieberman has licensed intellectual property to media buyers, publishers, and merchandisers and has protected those rights in federal court. These experiences give him a unique perspective on the goals and needs of his clients. They also give him a practical understanding of how to maximize the value and control that creators, and other IP owners, enjoy in connection with their works and creative assets.
ABOUT WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP
Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP was founded in 1977 and is comprised of over 45 lawyers, with offices in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Reno. Our attorneys are dedicated to providing high-quality legal services to individuals and businesses.
