29% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Smart Railway Systems Market | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. & ALSTOM SA | 17000 + Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 29% of the market's growth will originate from APAC for the smart railway systems market. China is a key market for smart railway systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America. The emergence of megacities and the rise in investments in the development of the railway network will facilitate the smart railway systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The smart railway systems market is set to grow by USD 16.32 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 12.92% according to the latest research report from Technavio.
The smart railway systems market covers the following areas:
- Smart Railway Systems Market Sizing
- Smart Railway Systems Market Forecast
- Smart Railway Systems Market Analysis
Smart railway systems market - Driver
Advanced technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning have the potential to revolutionize the railway industry. The implementation of advanced technologies will lead to operational efficiency, cost benefits, higher customer value, and faster and better services in the railway sector. Integrated security, predictive maintenance, and asset management are a few of the new areas of technology deployment. This will result in standardization, transparency, and scalability in the information. The operators can use the data to get better insights and enhance decision-making. Moreover, the use of IoT can increase the safety and efficiency of rail traffic. Therefore, the benefits of advanced technologies will significantly influence smart railway systems market growth over the forecast period.
Smart railway systems market - Challenge
The high investments required for initial infrastructure hinder the adoption of smart railway systems. The deployment of smart railway systems requires significant investment owing to the use of advanced technologies. It is costly to wire a train for network access, especially through the wired Ethernet network, as it entails high installation costs. Furthermore, rewiring may be necessary each time the train is reconfigured, which adds to the maintenance costs. In addition, the post-deployment failure of any infrastructure element due to some technical error or problem in integration can have severe consequences such as loss of life and significant replacement costs. Therefore, it is estimated that the high initial cost of deployment will hinder the global smart railway systems market.
Smart railway systems market - Segmentation
The smart railway systems market analysis includes segmentation by product (solutions, components, and services) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
The smart railway systems market is fragmented and the vendors are acquiring smaller players who have very niche product offerings or have a good stand in the regional markets to compete in the market.
- ABB Ltd.
- ALSTOM SA
- CalAmp Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
