Sentinel Announces Ted Gruenloh Named Chief Executive Officer

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sentinel Intrusion Prevention Systems (Sentinel), the leader in autonomous cyber threat protection for small and mid-size organizations, has announced that Ted Gruenloh has been named as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds David Lissberger, who remains with the company as founder and Chairman of the Board.

Gruenloh has more than 15 years of senior management experience, most recently as Chief Operating Officer, and has been instrumental in evolving Sentinel's network security model since the company's inception in 1995.

"Ted's appointment as CEO is in recognition of his continuing contribution in the field of network security," said Lissberger. "Over his 20 plus years of service, he has cultivated an industry leading team of security professionals, is a nationally recognized speaker and subject matter expert in the field, and leads the company's product development efforts for the next great innovation in managed network detection and response (MNDR)."

"I am very excited to be leading the Sentinel team during this period of extraordinary change in the cybersecurity landscape," said Ted Gruenloh. "We have a long history of detecting, investigating and responding to cyber threats – before they cause disruption. And I believe Sentinel is uniquely positioned to provide the most comprehensive, and cost-effective, managed security and compliance solution for lean IT teams."

Gruenloh received a BBA in Accounting from the University of Iowa, and a Master of Education (MEd) from the University of North Texas.

About Sentinel

Based in Richardson, Texas, Sentinel delivers affordable managed network security services to local municipalities, county and state government, school districts and universities, and commercial enterprises nationwide. The company's managed network detection and response (MNDR) solution provides independent, SIEM-less, and agent-less visibility to thwart cyber threats and IoT exploits. The platform is actively monitored by autonomous systems and backed by real human beings 24/7.

