Tracy Hobiena Joins DMI as GM of State and Local Government

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation solutions company, announced today that it has named Tracy Hobiena as General Manager of State and Local Government, effective January 3, 2022. Her responsibilities will include overseeing all business aspects of DMI's state, local and education clients.
"The DMI team has done phenomenal work building a strong foundation with our state and local clients and the addition of Tracy will allow us to take the next step in serving this critical client base while investing in unique DMI solutions for this vertical," said Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO of DMI. "Her leadership and experience running state and local programs will help us grow and expand our next-gen technology partnerships while focusing on the digital challenges our government and education clients are facing."
Tracy brings more than 20 years of sales, consulting and program management experience in the information technology industry, spanning state and local government, commercial and federal customers.
Prior to coming to DMI, she led state and local programs for a global technology and engineering company where she was responsible for program execution, growth, profitability and client satisfaction. She managed program and technical delivery teams, instilling predictable and repeatable frameworks aimed at improving customer experience, operational efficiency and loyalty, while driving revenue and enhancing market position. Tracy graduated from St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana.
About DMI
DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. Utilizing expertise in the areas of AI & Analytics, Commerce, Experience, Managed Services, Transformation, and Government, DMI delivers intelligent digital transformation solutions that meet organizations where they are. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as market leader as well as a Top Place to Work by the Washington Post. www.DMInc.com
Media Contact:
Lara Plathe
515-453-2042
lplathe@strategicamerica.com
SOURCE DMI
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.