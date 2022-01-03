Life & Specialty Ventures and Cambia Health Solutions begin their new strategic collaboration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life & Specialty Ventures and Cambia Health Solutions have finalized the details of a strategic collaboration to advance the medical and dental care and financial well-being of people and families in Oregon, Washington, Utah, and Idaho. Through the partnership, Cambia's LifeMap ancillary insurance business has become part of Life & Specialty Ventures' USAble Life ancillary insurance business. Under the new partnership, USAble Life will begin management of all dental products for Cambia's affiliated health plans. Cambia has gained an ownership position and Board representation in Life & Specialty Ventures.
Both LifeMap and USAble Life have successful, multi-decade histories serving Blue Cross and Blue Shield plan members. The partnership brings substantial expertise and scale together in an organization that will support 1.7 million ancillary members and 1.5 million dental members across 17 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association plans.
Jim Casey, Life & Specialty Ventures chief executive officer, notes, "This partnership represents approximately 30% growth for USAble Life and an opportunity to expand the company's ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of more members."
USAble employs approximately 500 people and operates two business hubs — corporate headquarters in Little Rock, Ark., and the second hub in Jacksonville, Fla. It also has offices in Nashville, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala., and Honolulu, Hawaii. USAble now adds LifeMap's more than 100 employees, primarily based in Portland, Ore.
"The teammates in our new West Coast (Portland, Ore.) hub bring additional capabilities and capacity that increase our ability to serve our customers," says Rich Macy, chief operating officer of Life & Specialty Ventures.
USAble Life will introduce its products and capabilities to the LifeMap market during 2022, including new and innovative products currently unavailable in LifeMap's markets. These products will continue to be sold and serviced by local teams based in the Pacific Northwest. For dental products, USAble Life will manage product development, underlying dental networks, underwriting, actuarial, marketing, sales support, and other responsibilities. The products will retain the brands of the affiliated health plans in Oregon, Washington, Utah, and Idaho.
More information on all the companies is available at cambiahealth.com, lifemapco.com, and usablelife.com/power-of-partnership.
About Life & Specialty Ventures LLC
Life & Specialty Ventures, headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., works with our health plan partners to help provide a broad suite of benefits that help improve the health and well-being of members. Our supplemental, life, and disability products are underwritten by USAble Life and co-branded with our partners. Through our dental partnership model, we manage the dental business while leveraging our partners' health brands. For more information, please visit usablelife.com/power-of-partnership.
About Cambia Health Solutions
Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches millions of Americans nationwide, including more than 3.3 million people served by our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit cambiahealth.com or Twitter.com/Cambia.
About USAble Life
USAble Life brings the power of partnership to our health plan owners and partners, businesses and their employees, and individual customers. We are strategically positioned to support our partners by providing products and services that complement and enhance their core health insurance offerings. USAble Life is a top 10 supplemental, life, and disability and the top 3 dental carrier in the markets we serve. For more information, please visit usablelife.com/power-of-partnership.
SOURCE Life & Specialty Ventures, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.