Frommer's Announces Best Places to Go in 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the 65th anniversary of its first publication in 1957, Frommer's is proud to reveal a special list of elite destinations: the Best Places to Go in the United States in 2022.
For more than six decades, millions of people have depended on Frommer's Travel Guides to help them experience unforgettable vacations and adventures. As it does annually, Frommer's is proud to inspire travelers by revealing its eagerly anticipated list of the best places to travel in the coming year.
Frommer's Editorial Director Pauline Frommer revealed the list on ABC's Good Morning America on New Year's Day. The honorees, which were determined by Frommer's' global team of award-winning editors and writers, are (in no particular order):
- The Great Lakes, a richly historic region worthy of discovery via new luxury cruises
- San Juan, Puerto Rico, newly revitalized following its quincentenary
- Oklahoma, plumbing its complex history and culture with a trio of new museums
- Charleston, South Carolina, as "the Ellis Island for Black people" revisits its origins
- Kennedy Space Center, basking in the renewal of the American space industry
- New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, West Virginia, the country's newest (and its state's first) national park
- Yellowstone National Park, marking 150 glorious years since its establishment
- The Kenai Peninsula, Alaska, home of one of America's most underrated road trips
- New York City, newly affordable thanks to the drop in business travel, and with impressive new attractions
- Las Vegas, solidifying its place as a live music mecca
The full list, with photography, is available at Frommers.com
About Frommer's: 2022 marks the 65th anniversary of Frommer's. One of the most trusted brands in travel, Frommer's has been in publication since the 1957 debut of Arthur Frommer's revolutionary book Europe on $5 a Day, which changed the way the world traveled. The family-owned business continues its seven-decade tradition with its current lineup of titles, which were produced to reflect the global travel changes brought by Covid-19. The Frommer's collection of travel products includes over 100 award-winning guidebooks, podcasts, and Frommers.com, which consistently ranks among the most popular and trusted sources for information in travel.
