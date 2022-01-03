Daily Harvest Launches Harvest Bakes, A Satisfying New Collection To Help Consumers Get Their Daily Dose Of Nourishing Plants

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest announced today the launch of Harvest Bakes, a new collection that offers gourmet-level home cooking with none of the prep to help busy people eat more plants every day. The satiating dishes are built on real vegetables, legumes, and whole grains, and free of synthetic additives from farm to fork - a rarity in the more than $160 billion global ready-meal market.
"While the world continues to feel uncertain, we're focused on helping customers take care of themselves with good food built on real fruits and vegetables," said Rachel Drori, Founder and CEO of Daily Harvest. "With our new collection, we're delivering the soul-satisfying dishes consumers crave in one easy step. And unlike many convenient options out there, our food never includes harmful, hyper-processed and ultra-refined junk."
Daily Harvest's chefs and nutritionists worked alongside customers to craft deliciously flavorful and nourishing dishes inspired by global favorites. Each of the four items in this collection are packed with protein and fiber from real, unrefined plants to serve as a perfect meal or side dish to share:
- Cremini + Smoked Paprika Ropa Vieja
- Chickpea + Coconut Curry
- Gigante Bean + Artichoke Olio
- Squash + Wild Rice Gratin
Harvest Bakes mark the latest innovation from Daily Harvest, the young brand that helps consumers across the U.S. eat more organic fruits and vegetables every day - which have been linked to living a longer life on a healthier planet. Since launching nationally in 2016, the trailblazing food company has experienced rapid growth by positioning itself at the center of human and climate health. Harvest Bakes are now available on DailyHarvest.com for $11.99 each.
About Daily Harvest
Daily Harvest is reimagining how food can nourish both humanity and the planet by making it easy to eat more whole, organic fruits and vegetables every day. Through a combination of data science and a future-focused supply chain, Daily Harvest co-creates food with its community and brings it to market in a rapid and highly personalized way. Launched in 2016 by Founder and CEO Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest works with farmers to support biodiversity and organic farming practices for a more regenerative future.
We take care of food, so food can take care of you. For more information, visit dailyharvest.com.
Daily Harvest, the Daily Harvest logo, and "We take care of food, so food can take care of you" are trademarks of Daily Harvest, Inc.
SOURCE Daily Harvest
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.