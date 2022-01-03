Local Inventor Duo had Shark Tank's Mark Cuban & Kevin O'Leary Going Bananas

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs Bechara Jaoudeh and Renee Heath have two new business partners joining their banana bunch. Banana Loca, an innovative kitchen gadget that allows you to stuff bananas to make a fun snack, secured a deal on ABC's Shark Tank latest episode this past Friday.

"We're so proud of our invention journey. We first connected with Shark Tank back in March 2019 at an open casting call at NYC's Javits Center. After waiting hours in line with hundreds of hopefuls, we only had a 3D printed version of Banana Loca and 60 seconds to make an impression, and that we did," said Jaoudeh.

Wanting to keep the show's producers and Sharks seeing yellow during the formal Shark Tank filming, they:

Brought their mascot "Loca" as their hype banana

Demoed their family-friendly kitchen gadget, showing the no mess approach to snack-time

Played their branded "Banana Loca" theme song and danced

Jaoudeh and Heath sought $250,000 in exchange for 25% of their company and there was no monkey business when negotiating. They first impressed Robert Herjavec, but Mr. Wonderful and Mark Cuban came in with a strong joint deal that was ripe for the picking.

"We're thrilled to have Mark and Kevin onboard and can't wait to see what success from the show will bring. Keep your eyes "peeled" for our big activation for National Banana Day on April 20th, 2022," said Heath.

About Banana Loca®: Banana Loca is a new innovative kitchen gadget that straightens a banana, cores it while still in the peel, and allows you to fill it with a variety of tasty food pairings like yogurt, honey, jams & jellies, peanut butter and Nutella!

For years, best friends Bechara and Renee frequented invention trade shows and shared cool gadget finds. One fruitful day when Bechara was talking about eating Nutella and bananas as a child in Lebanon, Renee commented about how her 15 nieces and nephews love banana slices with peanut butter. And the idea of Banana Loca was born! Besides wanting to do it because there's nothing like it on the market, bananas are just inherently funny right?! Just saying the word seems to make people smile, so they decided to make Banana Loca a reality. The thought of Banana Loca helping families have fun in the kitchen while giving tummies something yummy is everything to them!

