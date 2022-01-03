Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 52, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period December 27 – December 30, 2021 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 342,312 own series B shares SE as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure.
The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 9,369,172 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,800 million, which AB Electrolux announced on October 27, 2021. The buyback program, which runs between October 28, 2021 - March 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.
Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:
Date
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price per day (SEK)
Total daily transaction value (SEK)
27/12/2021
85,578
217.9952
18,655,593.23
28/12/2021
85,578
219.4466
18,779,801.13
29/12/2021
85,578
218.6359
18,710,423.05
30/12/2021
85,578
218.7070
18,716,507.65
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Exane BNP Paribas on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux holding of own shares as of December 30, 2021 amounts to 25,842,915 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 308,920,308.
A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Rupini Bergström, Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/buybacks-of-series-b-shares-in-ab-electrolux-during-week-52--2021,c3480956
The following files are available for download:
Pressrelease 20220103 Electrolux repurchased shares week 52
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1853/3480956/82ae308c88b7906c.pdf
Bilaga Appendix - full breakdown of AB Electrolux buyback transactions week 52 2021
SOURCE Electrolux
