Flow Therapy Opens Second Clinic in Greater San Antonio Area

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flow Therapy – the nation's leading provider of Enhanced External Counter-pulsation (EECP®) services, a non-invasive treatment that increases blood flow to the heart and throughout the cardiovascular system – is opening a new outpatient clinic in Live Oak, Texas. The new location – 12702 Toepperwein Road, Suite 123 – will be accepting new patients immediately and can begin treating patients there as early as Jan. 5th. Live Oak is Flow Therapy's eighth outpatient clinic nationwide, and it's second in the greater San Antonio area.
"We could not be more excited to open our second treatment center in the Greater San Antonio area, which will be located in Live Oak," said Flow Therapy CEO Michael Gratch. "We're touched by how the San Antonio community has embraced our program and pleased with the clinical outcomes that Flow Therapy provides for patients. Our new location will unlock access to care for many battling heart disease, who can benefit from our program."
Flow Therapy will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Live Oak clinic at 3 pm on Jan. 4. Representatives from Flow Therapy and the City of Live Oak Economic Development Corporation will be in attendance, as well as prominent, local physicians.
About: Flow Therapy is the nation's leading provider of Enhanced External Counter-pulsation (EECP®), a non-invasive treatment for patients who suffer from symptoms of heart disease such as chest pain, fatigue and shortness of breath. EECP® increases blood flow throughout the heart and the rest of the body, resulting in the development of new blood vessels that restore oxygen to the areas in need. This improved circulation reduces the severity of symptoms and enables patients to reclaim their quality of life for two to five years, after a seven-week, course of treatment.
Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Flow Therapy is operating eight outpatient clinics in Texas, North Carolina and Arizona. Flow Therapy is partnering with some of the nation's best cardiologists to improve patient outcomes and help value-based healthcare to move forward. For more information, visit FlowTherapy.com or follow Flow Therapy on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
Media Contact
Lisa Fine, Flow Therapy, 9728227107, lfine@themarketingblender.com
SOURCE Flow Therapy
