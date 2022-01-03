Bill Wittenmyer joins DealerOn as Chief Sales Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn, the premier digital marketing technologies provider for manufacturers and dealerships, welcomes Bill Wittenmyer as its new Chief Sales Officer. Bill brings 25 years of experience driving revenue, profitability, and performance as a leader in the automotive industry. As a former partner at ELEAD and VP of Sales at CDK Global, Bill has a proven track record of delivering data-driven strategies that have helped dealers grow their businesses.
"I could not be more excited to have Bill join the DealerOn team," Ali Amirrezvani, DealerOn's CEO. "Bill is an absolute rainmaker in this industry. He is a sought-after automotive retail expert and a proven sales leader who understands dealership retail operations inside and out."
While at ELEAD, Bill Wittenmyer helped grow ELEAD's sales 25% year over year, servicing over 6,000 dealerships, and making it the leading CRM provider in the automotive space.
"I have known Bill for a very long time, and I can't imagine a better marriage of talent and company," said Amir Amirrezvani, Co-Founder of DealerOn. "He is uniquely qualified to help achieve DealerOn's long term vision."
Highly regarded as a dynamic and motivational speaker, Wittenmyer is featured at several prominent automotive forums each year and contributes to top news publications and television shows that influence industry business leaders across the U.S.
Bill Wittenmyer will be overseeing all sales operations at DealerOn, including the growth of the new Cosmos platform set to be released in early 2022.
About DealerOn, Inc.
DealerOn, Inc. is a leading digital marketing technology company serving the retail automotive industry. DealerOn websites have won several industry awards, including multiple Driving Sales Top-Rated Website, Digital Dealer's Overall Website Excellence Award, AWA's Pinnacle Award, and Dealer Marketing Magazine's Technology Award for Website Providers. DealerOn is noted in the industry for their Lead Guarantee, based on their Digital Marketing Dashboard. Since creating this process in 2009, DealerOn has documented an average increase of 150% in website lead volume for their auto dealer clients. For more information, please visit www.dealeron.com.
SOURCE DealerOn Inc
