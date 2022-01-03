Cano Health to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. CANO, a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, today announced it will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chairman and CEO, will present virtually at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time.
A live webcast will be accessible through Cano Health's Investor Relations website at https://investors.canohealth.com/. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.
About Cano Health
Cano Health operates value-based primary care medical centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, California, Illinois, and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.
Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. Cano Health serves a predominantly minority and low-income population. For more information visit www.canohealth.com or https://investors.canohealth.com/.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Oshiki or Sydney Isaacs
Abernathy MacGregor
(212) 371-5999 / (713) 817-9346
aho@abmac.com / sri@abmac.com
Media Relations Contact:
Patricia Graue
Brunswick Group
(212) 333-3810
canohealth@brunswickgroup.com
SOURCE Cano Health, Inc.
