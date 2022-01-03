Handy Highlights Its Virtual Reality Capabilities at CES 2022

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sweet Tech, a start-up out of Norway, is disrupting the sextech space with its interactive stroker, Handy. Equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, this device was designed with tech-savvy users in mind as a way to modernize their sexual pleasure experiences. Once connected, Handy can be controlled remotely with a smartphone or computer anywhere in the world for a truly global, interactive experience. This impressive technology will be on display at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2022 to highlight the latest developments within the sextech industry.

Engineered over the course of two years, the Handy has a sleek Scandinavian design with functional features to make it a high-tech sex toy for the modern age. One of the most unique features is its open API which allows third parties to make apps and software that can sync with Handy. This is something that the sextech community has leveraged by creating plugins for existing games and novel ways of controlling Handy. The device also comes with regular firmware updates so users can experience the latest features and performance improvements at no extra cost.

Additionally, Handy has more sophisticated, physical features like the premium brushless motor ensures the device is quiet while in use and provides maximum power all in a compact design. Plus, Handy's 10 built-in sensors to precisely control the strokes, speed and power. Handy has an impressive range of motion with fully flexible stroke lengths up to 4.3 inches and speeds up to 10 strokes a second. Additionally, the one-size-fits-all TrueGrip sleeve system means Handy fits all shapes and sizes of individuals. But what may be the most impressive capability is how Handy has figured out how to create an immersive experience using virtual reality (VR).

Handy Meets Virtual Reality

As virtual reality becomes more commonplace in homes, Handy wants to help people rethink how they use technology for pleasure. Now, people can feel what they see using Handy as the stroker is compatible with VR viewing technology. That means, the device can be synced to mimic the motion that's happening on screen for a completely new sensation.

"We love being on the forefront of the sextech industry and having the opportunity to display our technology at CES, the global stage for innovation. This will be a chance for us to not only introduce more people to Handy but also show how immersive the device can be when paired with virtual reality. While we consider ourselves a tech brand, after spending many years developing our revolutionary hardware and software, we are also very much a brand that's passionate about changing how people experience pleasure," said Jens Petter Wilhelmsen, CEO of Sweet Tech, the company behind the Handy.

As with any connected device, privacy is important for the company. Sweet Tech patented solution allows users to go online to their platform and connect to various third-party partners with minimum personal data involved. The Handy uses state of the art encryption to allow safe communication with the web.

After making its debut in the U.S. market earlier in 2021, Handy ($169 MSRP) recently launched on Amazon while also being sold directly to consumers on thehandy.com. Handy was nominated for Most Innovative Sex Toy of the Year by 2021 XBIZ Europa Awards; while Sweet Tech was nominated the same year for New Pleasure Product Company of the Year, and again this year for the same category by 2022 XBIZ Awards. Sweet Tech was also nominated for Newcomer of the Year at the 2021 Nordic Startup Awards.

Experience Handy at CES

Check out Handy + VR demos, learn more about Handy's technology and meet Sweet Tech's CEO Jens Petter Wilhelmsen at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas starting January 5, 2022. Sweet Tech's booth will be located in LVCC North Hall, booth #8471.

