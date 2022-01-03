LMS50.com Announces 2022 Online Course Pricing

DAVIDSON, N.C., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are pleased to announce the addition of new online employee training courses and standardized pricing at $9.99 for all of our online courses," said Mark Thorpe, LMS50.com's President. "Our 2022 pricing is business-friendly, and the new online courses provide a cost-efficient way for businesses to remain OSHA-compliant while efficiently increasing workplace safety for their employees."
New Courses for 2022:
- Preventing Sexual Harassment
- Conflict Resolution
- Preventing Workplace Violence
- Safety Data Sheets
- Electrical Safety in the Office
- Ladder Safety
- Trip and Fall Protection
For a full list of LMS50 courses, please click over to https://www.LMS50.com
"Later this month, the Company will roll out a companion service, a compliance portal for Qualification Expiration Tracking, Alerting, and Reporting at https://www.QETaRS.com," Mr. Thorpe added. "This new date-based business expiration tracking service will provide a very useful and fairly-priced way for businesses to maintain compliance visibility. Going forward, our clients will know for a certainty about upcoming expirations in employee training intervals, user-definable expirations for people and assets, qualification deadlines, important regulatory filings, and the like."
LMS50.com offers a valuable mix of H.R. and safety online course titles and the portal is affiliate-friendly. If you are already providing business services, and especially if you are a safety or human resources professional, check us out at LMS50.com. You can set up your own portal account at no charge and immediately begin re-selling our employee training courses for a profit.
For corporate training professionals, the LMS50 portals can privately host your SCORM packages, giving you absolute control over your intended audience.
LMS50 Corporation is a veteran-owned compliance and employee training business focused on small businesses. The easy-to-use LMS50.com and upcoming QETaRS.com portal provide cost-efficient solutions for small business employee training and compliance tracking.
For more information, check out our web presence links below:
https://www.LMS50.com
https://www.QETaRS.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1350636825370893/
https://www.reddit.com/r/QETaRS/
https://twitter.com/QETaRS_com
https://www.facebook.com/LMS50-Corporation-Online-Employee-Training-571815323278205
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12899508
Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCE LMS50 Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.