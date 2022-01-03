USD 1.36 Bn Growth In Pancake Mixes Market |30% Of Growth To Originate From APAC |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 30% of the growth will originate from APAC for the pancake mixes market. China and India are the key markets for pancake mixes in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, North American, and MEA regions. The growing demand for processed foods in the region, particularly in countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and Japan will facilitate the pancake mixes market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The pancake mixes market is set to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.43% as per the latest report by Technavio

The pancake mixes market covers the following areas:

Pancake Mixes Market- Driver

The key factor driving growth in the pancake mixes market is the product launches. Factors such as the development of new products, improvements in taste and versatility, and high levels of marketing support often help in increasing the overall demand for a product in the market. For instance, several players have launched goat milk offerings globally to expand their portfolio of products. In October 2020, Slurrp Farm launched pancake mixes in chocolate, coffee, and vanilla flavors for adults in India. With this new product launch, the company is expected to gain more market share in the forecast period.

Pancake Mixes Market- Challenge

The harmful ingredients used in pancake mixes will be a major challenge for the pancake mixes market during the forecast period. Some use partially hydrogenated oil, and several studies have validated that partially hydrogenated oil contains trans-fat, which raises LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, lowers HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, and has other harmful effects. Thus, many end-consumers avoid buying packaged pancake mixes and try preparing batter themselves. Since people are increasingly becoming conscious about the ingredients used in the products they consume, it is imperative for players not to use ingredients that can harm the overall health of consumers.

Pancake Mixes Market- Segmentation

The pancake mixes market analysis segmentation by product (dry pancake mixes (DPM) and liquid pancake mixes (LPM)) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The pancake mixes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Balticovo

Basic American Foods

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

C.H. Guenther and Son Inc.

Continental Mills, Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Hodgson Mill

Hometown Food Co.

PepsiCo Inc.

Sovos Brands Inc.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The pancake mixes market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Pancake Mixes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Balticovo, Basic American Foods, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., C.H. Guenther and Son Inc., Continental Mills, Inc., General Mills Inc., Hodgson Mill, Hometown Food Co., PepsiCo Inc., and Sovos Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

