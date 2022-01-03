Continental Mapping, GISinc, and TSG Solutions Announce Collective Rebrand to Axim Geospatial

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC is excited to announce a rebrand of the company to Axim Geospatial, LLC (Axim) effective January 1, 2022. All Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC holdings (including wholly owned subsidiaries: GISinc and TSG Solutions) will remain in place to fulfill existing agreements but will operate as Axim for all new work.
Axim is the result of three companies that have come together in the last 18 months via acquisition. The rebrand is a merging of culture, services, capabilities, and technologies across these organizations that created the largest singular provider of end-to-end geospatial solutions and services in the U.S.
Axim's mission is to use geospatial solutions to make the world a smarter, safer, and better place to live with a focus on empowering our clients to solve the world's toughest problems. Collectively, Axim transforms information into insights and analysis into action to address challenges such as national security, global climate change and resiliency, infrastructure and physical security, and environmental management. Axim clients include national, state, and local governments, defense and intelligence agencies, infrastructure, energy, utility, commercial and environmental organizations.
"We were thrilled at the ease at which we came to a common mission and vision. There is a passion that runs through us all: to provide clarity through geography that empower our clients to solve tough problems. Axim is an expression of that passion." – Dave Hart, CEO & Co-Founder
The rebrand does not constitute a change in control nor does it change the persons with whom our clients work. Axim has over 360 employees located in nearly 40 states throughout the U.S. They currently hold 18 prime Federal contracts and has mapped on all 7 continents in 182 countries and counting.
"We are still the same people but with a broader set of capabilities and a clearly defined vision to help our clients succeed." – Chris Gross, Vice Chair & Co-Founder
About Axim Geospatial
Axim Geospatial empowers organizations to achieve their mission by discovering clarity through geography. With Axim, you can access full-service geospatial services and solutions that include data services (collection, sourcing, conflation), geomatics (photogrammetry, survey, cartography, data modeling), business solutions (Esri, Cityworks, Axim ViSAR, PrISM, TheGeoAnalyst), cloud services (cloud managed services, application hosting, system migration), consulting (roadmaps, implementation, Enterprise strategies, custom solutions), analytics (AI/ML, training data, model creation, threat risk reduction), and professional services (staff augmentation, partnership, emergency support, training). Headquartered in Sun Prairie, WI, Axim is currently 1 of 15 Esri Platinum Partners and a Platinum Cityworks Partner. Learn more at http://www.aximgeo.com.
Media Contact
Paul Braun, Axim Geospatial, LLC, +1 8888153327, pbraun@continentalmapping.com
SOURCE Axim Geospatial, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.