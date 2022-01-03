Generations Homecare System Introduces Electronic Visit Verification Solution for Nebraska

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Generations would like to announce its interface to Netsmart for homecare providers in Nebraska. This means Nebraska homecare providers can seamlessly bill Medicaid in addition to meeting all state Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) requirements under the 21st Century Cures Act.

"The Netsmart integration allows Nebraska Generations users to seamlessly bill Medicaid and be in compliance with the new EVV requirements." – Lance Ferden, Generations Homecare System Co-CEO.

Nebraska homecare teams that use Generations benefit from:



Simplified state reimbursements

Ease of meeting all state EVV requirements

Real-time visit verification

"Homecare providers who use Generations will be ready for the influx of service requests and job opportunities for millions of people in the years to come. We're excited to see what the future holds for the industry; the best is undoubtedly yet to come." – Lisa Ferden, Generations Homecare System Co-CEO.

Generations Homecare System is an all-in-one homecare management solution that gives teams the power to improve care outcomes, boost referrals, and streamline day-to-day tasks.

