Tuya and Copilot.cx Launch a Global Partnership to Advance Brands to the Next Step in CIoT Evolution

NEW YORK , Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, two leaders in CIoT innovation have announced their partnership to enable a full circle transformation for consumer electronic brands to quickly "smartify" their products on the Tuya IoT development platform and gain consumer conversional intelligence by Copilot.cx.
This strategic partnership comes in a time where consumer electronic brands realize that their customers relationships must be extended beyond the transaction point in order for their brands to scale or even survive. A great way to do it effectively is with the right connected technology.
Ultimately, the goal of this partnership is to enable brands to seamlessly gain their consumer insights in real-time and deliver actionable and frictionless interactions as a result. These modern day brand must haves can now be achieved by deploying Tuya's solution into a product and app and leverage Copilot.cx's ability to gain instant insight from the device and capitalize on it via effective communication channels that includes in app messaging and more.
The outcome of this process is critical. Brands can now enjoy the benefits of increasing successful onboarding rates, improving online product and app store rates, reducing product returns, and increasing sales of new products and accessories.
The Tuya and Copilot.cx partnership enable such brands to have a simplified, unified solution that makes their journey to transition their brands painless and effective.
One of the companies who experienced first hand the benefits of this partnership is Tzumi Electornics. Avi Benhamu, Tzumi's COO stated: "We used to think of our customers' interactions by measuring the monetary transactions as our primary KPI for growth. However, once we realized the true power that Tuya and Copilot.cx brought to us, we realized that our biggest asset is our customer base. The data we have and our ability to engage our customers in such a targeted way, expanded our business opportunities far more than we originally imagined. Now, we realize the engagement power these tools are delivering to our brand."
"Devices and Customers are constantly speaking to each other. The question is, do you as a brand pay attention to what they say. It's one thing to deploy a smart product. It's a whole other thing to communicate with your audience in a smart way. That is the secret sauce to this partnership." Zvi Frank, CEO Copilot.cx
About Tuya Smart
Tuya Smart TUYA is a leading technology company focused on making our lives smarter. Tuya does this through offering a cloud platform that connects a range of devices via the IoT. By building interconnectivity standards, Tuya bridges the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Tuya solutions empower partners and customers by improving the value of their products while making consumers' lives more convenient through the application of technology. Through its growing commercial SaaS business, Tuya offers intelligent business solutions for a wide range of verticals. The Company's platform is backed by industry-leading technology complete with rigorous data protection and security. Tuya partners with leading Fortune 500 companies from around the world to make things smarter, including Philips, Schneider Electric, Lenovo and many others.
About Copilot.cx
Copilot.cx is a SaaS engagement acceleration platform designed to maximize the customer/ brand experience for smart consumer electronics brands.
The company's seamless app integrations enable brands to optimize engagement with their customers in critical touch points so they can increase sales, improve reviews on marketplaces and ease onboarding. Ultimately, dramatically improving their customers' lifetime value.
Copilot.cx serves brands globally through three global offices and the company's headquarters in New York.
