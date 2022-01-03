Waterfield Technologies Acquires Speech-Soft Solutions, Further Expanding Its Global Delivery Capabilities

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waterfield Technologies, a premier contact center solutions firm dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that span the entire contact center, today announced it has acquired Speech-Soft Solutions (Speech-Soft), further expanding its global delivery capabilities. Speech-Soft is a global provider of digital transformation services across the contact center with specialization in Cisco integration and support and are the driving force behind products including Komandex Reskiller, Cisco CCE Contact Center Portal, and EntrAI.
"Our team holds an unparalleled depth of expertise on nearly every platform and technology within the contact center today," said Steve Kezirian, CEO of Waterfield Technologies. "One of the biggest challenges companies face is understanding how to design their applications and stitch their technology together in a way that enables great experiences for the customer and agent. Our expertise lies in our ability to understand the entire ecosystem and deploy a solution that meets the KPIs set for those systems, regardless of platform. With the addition of Speech-Soft, we're doubling down on our commitment to helping our customers solve this challenge so they can deliver real value."
Speech-Soft will operate as a division of Waterfield Technologies and will continue to be led by current CEO JP Reddy, reporting to Kezirian.
"The entire team at Speech-Soft is very excited to join forces with Waterfield Technologies," said JP Reddy, co-founder and CEO of Speech-Soft Solutions. "The collective knowledge, insight, and talent between both companies are well-positioned to drive meaningful innovation in the contact center industry during these unprecedented times. We are ready to embark on this journey of growth and enthused about making a meaningful impact for all of our clients and CX delivery as a whole."
Together, this acquisition will provide companies:
- A broad geographic network of sales, delivery, and support with offices strategically positioned around the globe including the US, UK, Philippines, and India.
- Unmatched insight into the ever-changing landscape of contact center solutions.
- The ability to break down technology barriers to help make their customer engagement more impactful across channels.
- Access to one of the largest Cisco practices with an extensive portfolio of services including design, development, managed services and more.
About Waterfield Technologies
Waterfield Technologies transforms customer engagement for organizations worldwide, from the earliest stages of planning through implementation and management. Waterfield Tech develops and sources solutions to increase efficiency and effectiveness across all platforms and channels throughout the entire contact center operation, delivering meaningful, measurable results through more engaged customers and employees.
