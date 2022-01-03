HAMPTON ROADS BASED UROLOGY PRACTICE CELEBRATES HISTORICAL 100TH ANNIVERSARY

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urology of Virginia, a practice based in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, is marking its 100th year of providing comprehensive and innovative urological care. With the main office located in Virginia Beach, the practice has expanded into multiple office locations in the region with globally renowned cancer treatment and reconstructive centers within the main location to better serve and treat patients.
Urology of Virginia was founded in 1922 by Dr. Charles Devine Sr. after training with Dr. Hugh Hampton Young at Johns Hopkins, and continued growing in the 1950s when both of Devine's sons joined the practice. The practice has gained an international reputation for the groundbreaking work in genitourinary reconstructive surgeries, developing techniques that are still used today. Their dedication and passion to education led to the creation of a residency program in 1965. Urology of Virginia was instrumental in the establishment of Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) in the 1970s and became one of the first established departments within the school. Most recently, our physicians working in the Sentara Norfolk General Department of Urology were ranked 23rd in the nation by US News & World Reports, a distinction that recognizes our quality and leadership in providing high-quality care in Hampton Roads.
Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas, President of Urology of VA stated, "I am so grateful to be a leader in this time of innovation and change. I am also very grateful to be a part of a Hampton Roads institution that has served its community for the past 100 years. Urology of Virginia plans to continue to serve our community for centuries to come by bringing innovation, expertise and compassionate, high quality Urologic care to Hampton Roads". Adding to that, Dr.Joshua Langston, Chief Medical Officer remarked, "It is important on this anniversary to reflect on the rich history of innovation and excellence that has brought Urology of Virginia to where it is today. We are uniquely positioned, because of our culture and history, to pair our national thought leaders and a strong academic program with our primary mission of providing excellent care for the Hampton Roads community and beyond. The future is bright for Urology of Virginia and we look forward to continuing innovation in care delivery, surgical technologies, and cancer treatments as we have for the last 100 years."
Urology of Virginia is a highly specialized urology practice with a long history of providing comprehensive, compassionate, and quality urologic care to the Hampton Roads community and beyond. From the establishment of the practice in 1922, to the 1997 merger of seven Hampton Roads urology practices, the legacy of quality, innovation, and growth continues today.
SOURCE Urology of Virginia
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.