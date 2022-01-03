MBS Source Sees Robust Adoption in Electronic Trading

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MBS Source, the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for structured products, and the provider of market data for a majority of sell-side and a growing number of buy-side firms in the space, announced significant growth in trading activity for the period of January 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 versus the same period in 2020, lending further credibility to the market shift towards electronic trading of structured products.
"Structured products such as RMBS, CMBS, ABS, and CLOs are among the last market segments to adopt electronic trading," said Mihai Szabo, CEO and Founder of MBS Source. "Both sell-side and buy-side participants recognize the advantages of sourcing and trading electronically over the more traditional email and phone call workflows."
For the period referenced above, MBS Source saw over 100% growth in the number of trades and a 180%+ increase in trading volume. The numbers of firms participating in electronic trading grew over 100% for both sell-side and buy-side firms as well.
About MBS Source
MBS Source is a financial technology company having efficiencies, connectivity, and access to securitized products through innovative trading and product design. MBS Source's product ecosystem leverages data, analytics, and the power of the network effect to create transparency, liquidity, and efficient trade execution. MBS Source's electronic trading platform connects fixed income professionals to a broad network of liquidity and provides a range of trading protocols to access it. For more information visit www.mbssource.com.
SOURCE MBS Source
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.