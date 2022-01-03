AprilAire Launches Comprehensive Radon Testing and Mitigation Services During January for National Radon Action Month

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AprilAire, the nationwide leader in professional-grade Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions and systems, has launched radon services available to homeowners nationwide in January 2022, deemed National Radon Action Month by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). AprilAire's new suite of radon products and services will include an at-home testing kit, as well as professional testing and mitigation services offered by its network of certified, Healthy Air Professionals across the United States.

Nearly one out of every 15 U.S. homes is estimated to have elevated radon levels.

Radon is an odorless, colorless radioactive gas that comes from the natural decay of uranium found in nearly all soils. It typically moves up through the ground into a home through the foundation and is then trapped inside where it builds up. Radon gas decays into radioactive particles that can get trapped in a person's lungs which, over time, can damage lung tissue and lead to lung cancer over a person's lifetime. Not everyone exposed to elevated levels of radon will develop lung cancer, but about 21,000 U.S. deaths are attributed to radon exposure each year. It is the leading cause of lung cancer among people who do not smoke, according to the EPA, and radon exposure is far more dangerous to smokers than nonsmokers.

"Since you can't see, smell or taste radon, the only way to know if it's a present danger in your home is to conduct a test," said AprilAire Radon Product Manager Jens Housley. "In our unceasing quest for clean and healthy indoor air, AprilAire is proud to introduce a new suite of radon products so homeowners nationwide can breathe easier. For nearly 70 years, we have been on a quest to create excellent Indoor Air Quality, targeting allergies, dust, dander, mold and viruses; now fighting radon is squarely in our sights."

AprilAire's new suite of radon products includes:



AprilAire Short-Term Radon Test Kit. At-home, short-term radon test kits measure radon gas levels in the home over a period of 3-7 days. The longer the test kit is inside the home, the more accurate the results are. Test results will be available online. Available in single (ARNTK1: 1-Pack) and 2-packs (ARNTK2: 2-Pack)

AprilAire Mitigation Fans. Specifically designed for radon mitigation with energy-efficient and ultra-quiet operation. Slab Size and Fan Type: Up to 1,500 sq. ft. (ARN15F); 1,500 sq. ft. to 2,500 sq. ft. (ARN25F); Moderate to Tight Soil (ARNHPF)

AprilAire Radon System Alarm. Advanced vacuum monitoring device utilizing piezoresistive pressure sensor (PPS) technology. It provides homeowners with an easy-to-read, easy-to-use system alarm that will alert them if their radon system is not operating properly. This alarm does not measure radon levels. (ARNALM)

AprilAire Radon Mitigation Kits. Everything needed for an AprilAire Healthy Air Professional to set up radon mitigation and monitoring in homes. Includes a fan, manometer, couplings, and the AprilAire Radon System Alarm. Slab Size and Kit Type: Up to 1,500 sq. ft. (ARN15K); 1,500 sq. ft. to 2,500 sq. ft. (ARN25K); Moderate to Tight Soil (ARNHPK)

If a test shows a home has high radon gas levels, a homeowner must look into remediation with their Healthy Air Professional, which can typically reduce radon levels up to 99%. Most home sales require a radon test as a routine part of an inspection, but wise homeowners should test at least once a year.

For more about the EPA's National Radon Action Month in January, click here. To learn more about AprilAire's Healthy Air solutions or to find an AprilAire Healthy Air Professional, visit http://www.aprilaire.com.

About AprilAire

AprilAire is on a mission to enhance people's health by improving the air in their homes nationwide. Headquartered in Madison, Wis. since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, temperature, and fresh air supply for all homes in all environments. The company has an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and the millions of homeowners who use their products every day. Our professional-grade solutions reflect a combination of practical science and human understanding, intuitively designed to create healthy environments so people can breathe the fullness of life in their homes. For information, call AprilAire at 1-800-334-6011 or visit http://www.aprilaire.com.

