The Capri Family Foundation Announces the Results of its Tender Offer for Optibase Ltd. (Nasdaq: OBAS)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capri Family Foundation ("Capri") announced today the results of its cash tender offer to purchase 959,837 ordinary shares of Optibase Ltd. ("Optibase") OBAS OBAS, not already owned by the bidder group, for $11.20 per share. The tender offer, which commenced on December 1, 2021, expired at 10:00 a.m., New York time (5:00 p.m. Israel time), on December 30, 2021.
Capri was advised by the depositaries for the offer that, as of the expiration date of the tender offer, a total of 689,926 Optibase shares had been validly tendered, and not withdrawn, pursuant to the offer. The offer included a minimum condition that, in relevant part, at least 699,025 Optibase shares be validly tendered and not withdrawn. The minimum condition of the offer was not met and therefore none of the tendered shares will be accepted. The tendered shares not previously withdrawn will be returned promptly to their respective tendering shareholders.
Capri is evaluating its strategic alternatives with regard to Optibase. Among other possible alternatives, Capri may commence another tender offer for Optibase shares, at a price to be determined.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, political events and fluctuations in the share price of Optibase. These statements are based on information available at the time of the press release and Capri undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise (except as required by law).
About Capri: Capri is a foundation organized under the laws of the Republic of Panama.
The Information Agent for the offer is:
D.F. King & Co., Inc.
48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor
New York, NY 10005
(800) 829-6554
(212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers)
optibase@dfking.com
SOURCE Capri Family Foundation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.