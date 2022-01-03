Phonexa Kicks Off 2022 With SOC 2 Type 1 & 2 Certifications

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa is kicking off 2022 in grand fashion by further strengthening its security and availability, as the marketing automation platform received its SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 certifications for 2021.
The rigorous examination, evaluation, and certification show that Phonexa's systems and controls are powered to keep sensitive client data safe and secure. The SOC 2 Type 2 report is the most comprehensive certification within Systems and Organization Control (SOC).
SOC 2 trust categories include security against attacks, processing integrity, data confidentiality, personal information privacy, and service availability.
This is the first time an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, and accounting is SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 certified.
The certification was completed by an independent service auditor. The auditor's report provides reasonable assurance that Phonexa's controls were suitably designed and that service commitments and system requirements were achieved based on the trust services criteria relevant to Security (applicable trust services criteria) set forth in TSP 100, 2017 Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy (AICPA, Trust Services Criteria).
"Security is a core value in our company, and as a CPA myself, I certainly understand the importance of SOC 2 certification," said Lilit Davtyan, CEO and CFO of Phonexa. "It's mission-critical for a company in the lead generation industry to gain and maintain the trust of clients around security and availability. Hackers, cyber-terrorists, and bad actors recently showed with their DDoS attacks against others that an unsecured fortress could lead to business-crippling outcomes. Phonexa regularly hires and invites third-party companies to invade its platform to no avail with the intent of further improving its security. I'm incredibly proud of this important milestone. Our SOC 2 certification is a byproduct of our powerful protection protocols, security standards, firewalls, and 24/7 support team."
Learn more about Phonexa's security and SOC 2-certified software.
About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The software company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Ukraine. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.
Contact:
Manouk Akopyan
818-800-0000
326714@email4pr.com
SOURCE Phonexa
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
