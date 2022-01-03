Darling Ingredients to Participate in the 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR (the "Company") today announced that Randall C. Stuewe, Darling's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The fireside chat will be webcast and accessible via the Investor Relations section under "Events" of the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.
About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.
For More Information, contact:
Melissa Gaither, V.P. Global Communications & Sustainability
mgaither@darlingii.com
972-281-4478
SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
