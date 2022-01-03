New Data First, Digital Marketing Consultancy ixperimint Launches

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur and digital marketing leader, Jeff Woelker is launching his own data focused, digital marketing consultancy called ixperimint. Ixperimint (www.ixperimint.com) will be solely focused on helping business to business, CPG, and tourism businesses achieve measurable and repeatable success across their digital marketing efforts. Over the years, the ixperimint team has seen the difficulties that many marketers have with identifying, unlocking, and utilizing many of the datasets sitting right under their nose. For instance, ixperimint has worked with numerous brands to help identify better ways of segmenting their customers based on overlaying 3rd party data, creating entirely new customer segments based on web analytics and customer behaviors, as well as identified missed sales opportunities by diving deep into their acquisition funnel to identify new marketing and sales process efficiencies.
Not only does ixperimint have a deep understanding of the data side, they also provide executional and operational digital marketing consultation and management as well. Having a deep martech and adtech background allows them to understand and integrate the various digital marketing platforms, media tools, ESPs, DSPs, CRMs, analytics, and data companies necessary to make modern digital marketing successful. This focus on data and tech allows ixperimint to provide end-to-end solutions to their clients unlike many other digital marketing firms today.
This launch marks an exciting new path for the entire ixperimint team and we're looking forward to educating, innovating, and growing with some of the best brands in the world.
For more information or to work with ixperimint:
Please visit: www.ixperimint.com or email info@ixperimint.com.
Press Contact:
Jeff Woelker
326676@email4pr.com
(630) 874-0448
SOURCE ixperimint
