UPDATED MEDIA ADVISORY: Chrysler to Unveil Chrysler Airflow Concept, Announce Roadmap for Brand's Future at CES 2022

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Press conference livestream available for viewing at www.chrysler.com
- Chrysler will introduce the Chrysler Airflow Concept and outline its future electrification strategy at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on Jan. 5, 2022
- CES 2022 will feature first public display of the Chrysler Airflow Concept, which was previewed in Stellantis EV Day and Software Day presentations earlier this year
- Chrysler will share a roadmap for building on the iconic brand's 96-year-plus reputation for innovative engineering, groundbreaking style and affordable luxury
Chrysler brand is preparing to pull back the curtain at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, unveiling the Chrysler Airflow Concept and providing a peek at the brand's forward-looking electrification strategy.
WHERE: Stellantis Display, Booth 4643, Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, "Tech East"
TUNE-IN: www.chrysler.com
WHEN: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 11 a.m. PT
WHO: Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO, Stellantis
For interview requests, please contact Dave Elshoff, david.elshoff@stellantis.com
Chrysler Brand
The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers fleet owners a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis STLA, please visit www.stellantis.com.
Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Chrysler brand: www.chrysler.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrysler
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrysler
Twitter: www.twitter.com/chrysler or @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/chrysler or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA
