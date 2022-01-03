New Book Offers Readers Inspiration and Life-Changing Tools to Be Their Own Best Healers

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for the New Year, Brave Healer Productions is proud to release Sacred Spaces: Subtle Shifts for Mind, Body, and Home Transformation, a new book containing 22 inspiring stories and useful tools for overcoming challenges in 2022 including those that continue to persist from the past.

Laura DiFranco, Brave Healer Productions publisher and CEO, says, "The most important thing to keep in mind is that passionate, talented, wise experts come together in this book to offer their authentic stories and holistic practices so that you may enjoy a moment of learning, growth, perspective, and possibly life-changing strategy."

The book's lead author is Colleen Avis, an integrative life coach, mindfulness mentor and yoga guide, who kicks off the book by sharing her story of coming to grips with a childhood in which her father abandoned her, leaving her family destitute and her mother to resort to feeding the family by making Avis dumpster dive to supplement food pantry visits. There are also chapters on finding light in the darkness of trauma, healing through stretching and self-massage, taking a walk to find your soul and making the switch to a plant-based diet.

Avis handpicked the other contributors who in addition to Di Franco include Dr. Jill Pierce Beasley, Hermon Black, Pamela Bolado, Tansy Jane Dowman, Brett Eaton, Jamie Edwards, Jen Griswold, Christina Kauffmann Ann Keating, Micole Noble, Lynne Fletcher O'Brien, Dr. Sam Pappas, Alison Qualter, Tanya Saunders, Rorrie Sisk, Olivia Smith, Angela Barbieri Usas, Lisa Vrancken, and Lisa Wilson.

Praise for Sacred Spaces

"Sometimes fellow travelers you know and love, and some you don't know but admire, come together to share their experience and wisdom. That is what has happened with this book, Sacred Spaces. A collective of wise travelers has joined hands, told their stories and gifted [us] their personal calls to action in order for us to create our own sacred lives. Bravo and thank you to these amazing wisdom keepers." — Mariel Hemingway, actor, author, and speaker

"The journeys captured in Sacred Spaces are authentic and inspiring. Brave and beautiful stories of recovery that embody living with meaning while simultaneously shining a light for those who desperately need to no longer to feel alone." — Clinton Ober, author of Earthing: The Most Important Health Discovery Ever

"Reading Sacred Spaces felt like going home to 21 friends, and deliciously listening to and learning from their intimate stories and knowings." — Mitra Manesh, Innermap founder and mindfulness educator

About Colleen Avis

Colleen Avis is a certified Chopra life coach, guiding her clients through their unique journeys toward wholeness and purpose. She owns Subtle Shifts and previously worked in Europe and the U.S. as a management consultant for many years. She is the founder of the nonprofit Be Brave and Shave, raising $1.5 million to endow the first pediatric oncology chair at Children's National Hospital. She has been profiled in Wellness & Wisdom Magazine, Modern Luxury DC, and Arlington Magazine.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 26 books, including 20 Amazon best-sellers, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing. The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within. She also runs Brave Badass Healers, a Community for World Changers group on Facebook that offers free monthly business development and networking sessions.

