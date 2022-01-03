Counter Threat Solutions Earns Local Trade Association "Tech 100" Honor

RESTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) has been selected by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) as a Tech 100 honoree for 2021. NVTC is the trade association representing the Capital region's technology community, and the Tech 100 represents a roster of companies and executives who are driving tech innovation and leading economic growth. CTS was recognized for its expertise in ServiceNow and Salesforce platform training, development, and implementation.

Luca Ducceschi, CIO at CTS, has developed an "earn while you learn" paid training program to help individuals with basic technical aptitude become skilled in ServiceNow and Salesforce, two of the world's leading and most powerful business-enabling platforms. ServiceNow can be used to help organizations streamline processes and save time by automating workflows, while Salesforce presents a robust customer relationship management offering to improve customer service.

According to Ducceschi, CTS has developed multiple "graduates" of the unique sponsored training program and has placed the resulting professionals in consulting roles as developers and system administrators within numerous Federal government agencies and commercial client spaces.

"CTS provides all training and covers the cost of certifications for motivated self-starters with an aptitude for computer programming and the discipline for independent learning," reports Ducceschi. "Our goal is to produce skilled and fully certified platform developers within 12 months, equipped with real-world, hands-on experience to serve our clients." He adds that the program has attracted interest from those seeking to learn a new craft or change careers during the COVID-19 pandemic's "Great Resignation" movement.

"Virginia continues to be a leading tech hub of flourishing businesses and career opportunities," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "CTS is a key contributor to making our region a vibrant and inclusive place to learn and work."

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company providing mission-savvy subject matter experts skilled in analysis, finance, multimedia, administrative support, program management, and IT solutions to the U.S. government's intelligence and defense communities as well as commercial clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT

Valerie Passwaiter

(703) 987-1584

326800@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/counter-threat-solutions-earns-local-trade-association-tech-100-honor-301452679.html

SOURCE Counter Threat Solutions