Parks Associates: Ten Percent of US Broadband Households own a Smart Sleep Product, Such as Smart Mattresses and Stand-Alone Sleep Monitors

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new whitepaper from Parks Associates, produced in partnership with EarlySense®, reports a dramatic increase in the use of health solutions, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and sleep technology. Health at Home: New Era of Healthcare reveals 10% of US broadband households report owning a smart sleep product, such as a smart mattress or stand-alone sleep monitor, and 64% of households have used a telehealth service in 2021.
The whitepaper examines the state of the consumer healthcare market, particularly the shift from facility-centric care to healthcare at home, including hospital to home, chronic care, post-discharge care, and remote diagnostic care.
"The pandemic has forever changed the trajectory of healthcare and specifically virtual care," said Jennifer Kent, Vice President, Research, Parks Associates. "Consumer usage and familiarity regarding telehealth accelerated, and now we see related increases in demand for remote diagnostic services and solutions that bridge the facility to the home."
"We were proud to support this important body of work from Parks Associates, which examines the multiple factors driving the advancement of virtual care and digital health," said Terry Duesterhoeft, Chief Product and Commercial Officer, EarlySense. "As the pandemic remains with us, we expect more emphasis than ever to be placed on this type of research as healthcare providers continue to look for more effective solutions to remotely care for their patients."
As of Q2 2021, 40% of adult heads-of-broadband households report participating in a remote patient monitoring (RPM) program at some point in time. Consumers are increasingly seeking out their own health devices to own and use at home. Parks Associates research shows over one half of US broadband households now report owning at least one connected health device, a dramatic increase from 2020. Thirty percent of US broadband households own three or more connected health devices.
Consumers also show interest in features of smart products that can monitor or optimize their sleep: One in five seniors find "very appealing" a smart thermostat that detects their sleep patterns and optimizes their home's temperatures to ensure their best sleep.
"The future of healthcare has a need for non-invasive solutions that enable providers to proactively understand and manage healthcare events for consumers," Kent said. "Sensor-based technologies that provide passive monitoring will continue to play a huge role in healthcare in the future."
Parks Associates and EarlySense will discuss industry trends and the latest consumer data at CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES, January 5, in Las Vegas. Terry Duesterhoeft, Chief Product & Commercial Officer, EarlySense, is participating on the session "Health at Home: Meeting Needs of Consumers."
About Parks Associates
Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services and executive networking experiences and conferences.
The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions. http://www.parksassociates.com
