Colorado Artist Topher Straus' bold, modern landscapes on display at the new Hythe Hotel in Vail

VAIL, Colo., Jan. 03, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado artist Topher Straus is proud to announce that his work is on display, courtesy of Vail International Gallery, in the newly opened Hythe Hotel at Vail Ski Resort. Straus' work provides a contemporary take on the traditional landscape. He uses modern techniques to depict iconic scenery in a bold, graphic style that is presented at large-scale onto a metal substrate, creating eye-catching images that instantly engage the viewer. The Art Walk is easily accessible from the exquisite lobby of the hotel that is part of the Marriott Hotels Luxury Collection and is located at 715 W Lionshead Circle in Vail's Lionshead Village.

Eight of Straus' Colorado-themed works are on view for a full year for hotel visitors to enjoy. Two 45 x 90 inch originals are featured entitled "Black Canyon National Park" and "Colorado Blue" as well as six 30 x 60 inch limited editions entitled "Vail", "Fresh Tracks", "Sand Dunes", "Colorado Gem", "Hanging Lake" and "The Ascent". All works are available to purchase directly at the hotel so that guests may remember their visit and add a touch of the stunning high-country scenery to their home. There will only ever be one series of each landscape, so owners of these works will have unique statement pieces to treasure for years to come.

Visitors are invited to stop by and stroll the display and stay to experience the elegant accommodations in this rarified alpine refuge. The Hythe has exceptional dining as well as a relaxing spa. Additionally, they offer best-in-class experiences, locally inspired programming, and custom-curated adventures hosted by athletes and experts! The hotel was recently featured in Forbes Magazine which describes the hotels aesthetic: "[The Hythye] pays homage to the ski town's origins, with 60s mod and European ski culture thoughtfully woven into the design and influencing the hotel's restaurants and bars."

"When the new Hythe Hotel in Lionshead needed a Colorado artist to feature it came as no surprise to us that Topher Straus landed at the top of their wish list. It's exciting to represent Topher in Vail and partner with the Hythe's launch of their Art Walk with this outstanding exhibition of Topher's artwork."

Marc LeVarn, Vail International Gallery

Straus' work and the concept of the Art Walk was presented to the Hythe by The Edit Retail, who offers specialty retail services for luxury hotels and resorts.

"We are so excited to showcase the vibrant and eclectic artwork from artist Topher Straus. A Colorado native, his artwork bridges the beauty in landscapes of Vail and modern technology. We welcome everyone to see this collection in our hotel art walk curated in partnership with The Edit Retail and Vail International Gallery." - Christina Walton, The Edit Retail

Thirty years in luxury retail has given the team at The Edit Retail an intimate understanding of the luxury consumer's buying habits. They transform guests' retail experience with specific consideration to the uniqueness of each property. https://theeditretail.com/

Founded in 2005, the Vail International Gallery is well known for exhibiting a range of contemporary and historic work from diverse genres. They focus on museum quality works by twentieth century masters and emerging contemporary artists from the United States, Europe and Eastern Europe. https://vailgallery.com/

As a Colorado native raised in the foothills above Denver, Straus' art reflects his love of the natural surroundings with powerful statement pieces that instantly surprise and engage the viewer. His process merges technology with an artist's eye for form and color to highlight the essence of each subject matter, allowing his digital creations to pop off the metal substrate he prints on. Straus is proud to have been recognized on a national level with the US National Park Service. Beginning in 2022 his "Grand Tetons National Park" painting will be on permanent exhibit at the visitor's center in the Grand Tetons National Park in Wyoming. Straus is an active, enthusiastic promoter of his own work and the art community in general. He currently lives and works above Denver in the foothills of Golden, Colorado is surrounded by the wilderness that inspires him. Straus is represented in Colorado by Vail International Gallery, Breckenridge Gallery, R Gallery Art Bar in Boulder, Uptripping in Winter Park, and Slate Gray Gallery in Telluride. http://www.topherstraus.com. @creativetopher

