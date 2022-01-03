ExteNet Systems Names Saroosh Ahmed as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of secure 5G and fiber-fed neutral host communications infrastructure solutions, announces Saroosh Ahmed as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.
"I am very excited to welcome Saroosh as our Chief Financial Officer as we hit the ground running here in 2022," said Rich Coyle, President and Chief Executive Officer of ExteNet. "Saroosh brings with him a tremendous record of successful growth and corporate performance improvement that compliments and strengthens our senior leadership team. Saroosh has a mandate to innovate and advance our competitive level of play in business management, growth, transparency and value creation for our customers and our company."
Saroosh joins ExteNet with over 20 years of leadership in corporate growth strategy, financial operations, capital management, and mergers & acquisitions. Prior to ExteNet, Saroosh served as Chief Financial Officer for Sidecar and was a principal in the recent sale of Sidecar to Quartile to form the world's largest cross channel e-commerce advertising platform. Before joining Sidecar in 2019, Saroosh served as Sr. Vice President of Finance at Datapipe, a global provider of managed cloud solutions who was successfully acquired by Rackspace in 2017.
Saroosh held senior finance and general management positions at Time Warner Cable and RCN where he successfully led innovative new business unit growth efforts and drove improvements in financial and operational performance within those companies.
"ExteNet has built a very strong leadership team, has unmatched experience in its markets, a great portfolio of infrastructure assets and relationships, access to capital and is focused on growth and value creation," said Saroosh, "I am excited to be in this leadership role and to contribute to the successful growth of the firm as we build advanced 5G, Private Wireless, and Fiber connectivity solutions across our markets".
About ExteNet Systems, Inc.
Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. is the nation's largest privately held provider of secure 5G and fiber neutral host communications infrastructure solutions serving mobile network operators, real estate owners, enterprises, content providers, wholesale carriers, municipalities, and rural internet providers. Our solutions operate in urban, suburban, and rural markets connecting customers to the applications and services they need outdoors and in hundreds of sports and entertainment venues, hotels, resorts, convention centers, commercial office buildings, college campuses, healthcare facilities, and transit systems.
For more information, please visit https://extenetsystems.com/.
"ExteNet®" is a registered trademark of ExteNet Systems, Inc.
SOURCE ExteNet Systems, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.