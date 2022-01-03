Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The company will also host a conference call on February 22, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss its results and other matters related to the company.
Participants should dial (833) 665-0647, or (914) 987-7309 for international callers, and enter Conference ID 8086955 approximately 10 minutes before the call start time. The call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Caesars Entertainment's website at https://investor.caesars.com.
A recording of the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days after the event.
About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.
