Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill Announces New Location in Fairfield

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill, whose open kitchen concept, fresh ingredients and commitment to sustainability has driven its growth throughout New England, announced that its latest location in Fairfield, Connecticut will celebrate its grand opening celebration, open to the public, on Tuesday, January 4.

Fairfield's Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill is located at 2222 Black Rock Turnpike in Trader Joe's Plaza, just minutes away from route 15 and I-95. The new location brings approximately 25 jobs to the city of Fairfield. The Tuesday grand opening will feature special giveaway promotions, double rewards points for all members of the Salsa Fresca rewards program, and a drawing for a grand prize of free catering for ten people. Signing up for the rewards program can be done quickly using an Android or Apple mobile phone, or through Salsa Fresca's website at https://salsafrescagrill.com.

"This is our thirteenth opening, and we are all so excited to be part of the beautiful and historic town of Fairfield," said Eric Friedman, COO at Salsa Fresca. "At each location, now and in the future, we take time to create a personal connection with each community in our growing Salsa Fresca family." The Salsa Fresca team has developed a highly successful formula that has resonated in every town, due to its always fresh, never frozen concept, exciting menu options and inclusive and friendly work environment.

Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill plans an additional seven openings in 2022, with locations in ten or more communities throughout New England planned for 2023 and beyond. "Every grand opening reflects our personal commitment to the Salsa Fresca culture, our commitment to each community, and our policy of employee engagement," said Friedman. "Those factors, along with our fresh menu items, outstanding guest experience, and sustainable practices, continue to be a major factor in our continued success." Those sustainable practices, which are practiced at every location, include recycling cooking oil into bio-diesel, using humanely-raised beef and all-natural chicken, and working towards being a zero-waste restaurant.

Salsa Fresca's extensive menu includes its popular signature items, the newest of which is the popular Queso Bowl, a combination of queso, ground beef, guacamole, jalapeños, and chips. Customers also enjoy Salsa Fresca's build-your-own selections, as well as plenty of gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and nut-free options. At Salsa Fresca, you're not limited to ordinary, run-of-the-mill salsa options, either. You can select from six different tasty varieties, including salsa fresca, corn salsa, mild salsa, salsa verde, sweet chipotle salsa, and habanero salsa. Visitors will also enjoy Salsa Fresca's new lifestyle menu options, with options including a Southwestern Salad, Cilantro Lime Tofu Salad, Vegan Bowl, Greens Salad, Keto Bowl, and a Paleo Bowl.

Also perfect for dining at home is Salsa Fresca's Family Taco Kit, with 14 soft tortillas, choice of protein including vegetarian option, shredded cheese, sour cream, jalapeños, lettuce, corn salsa, salsa fresca, mild salsa, and a bag of chips.

As with all Salsa Fresca locations, staff remain committed to the highest sanitation and cleanliness practices. The restaurant features indoor dining, as well as curbside pickup and contactless delivery, with easy ordering available through the Salsa Fresca mobile app.

