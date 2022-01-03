Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill Announces New Location in Fairfield

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill, whose open kitchen concept, fresh ingredients and commitment to sustainability has driven its growth throughout New England, announced that its latest location in Fairfield, Connecticut will celebrate its grand opening celebration, open to the public, on Tuesday, January 4.
Fairfield's Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill is located at 2222 Black Rock Turnpike in Trader Joe's Plaza, just minutes away from route 15 and I-95. The new location brings approximately 25 jobs to the city of Fairfield. The Tuesday grand opening will feature special giveaway promotions, double rewards points for all members of the Salsa Fresca rewards program, and a drawing for a grand prize of free catering for ten people. Signing up for the rewards program can be done quickly using an Android or Apple mobile phone, or through Salsa Fresca's website at https://salsafrescagrill.com.
"This is our thirteenth opening, and we are all so excited to be part of the beautiful and historic town of Fairfield," said Eric Friedman, COO at Salsa Fresca. "At each location, now and in the future, we take time to create a personal connection with each community in our growing Salsa Fresca family." The Salsa Fresca team has developed a highly successful formula that has resonated in every town, due to its always fresh, never frozen concept, exciting menu options and inclusive and friendly work environment.
Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill plans an additional seven openings in 2022, with locations in ten or more communities throughout New England planned for 2023 and beyond. "Every grand opening reflects our personal commitment to the Salsa Fresca culture, our commitment to each community, and our policy of employee engagement," said Friedman. "Those factors, along with our fresh menu items, outstanding guest experience, and sustainable practices, continue to be a major factor in our continued success." Those sustainable practices, which are practiced at every location, include recycling cooking oil into bio-diesel, using humanely-raised beef and all-natural chicken, and working towards being a zero-waste restaurant.
Salsa Fresca's extensive menu includes its popular signature items, the newest of which is the popular Queso Bowl, a combination of queso, ground beef, guacamole, jalapeños, and chips. Customers also enjoy Salsa Fresca's build-your-own selections, as well as plenty of gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and nut-free options. At Salsa Fresca, you're not limited to ordinary, run-of-the-mill salsa options, either. You can select from six different tasty varieties, including salsa fresca, corn salsa, mild salsa, salsa verde, sweet chipotle salsa, and habanero salsa. Visitors will also enjoy Salsa Fresca's new lifestyle menu options, with options including a Southwestern Salad, Cilantro Lime Tofu Salad, Vegan Bowl, Greens Salad, Keto Bowl, and a Paleo Bowl.
Also perfect for dining at home is Salsa Fresca's Family Taco Kit, with 14 soft tortillas, choice of protein including vegetarian option, shredded cheese, sour cream, jalapeños, lettuce, corn salsa, salsa fresca, mild salsa, and a bag of chips.
As with all Salsa Fresca locations, staff remain committed to the highest sanitation and cleanliness practices. The restaurant features indoor dining, as well as curbside pickup and contactless delivery, with easy ordering available through the Salsa Fresca mobile app.
Media Contact
Dan Blacharski, Ugly Dog Media, +1 (574) 310-7648, dan@uglydogmedia.com
SOURCE Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.