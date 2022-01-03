BankFirst Capital Corporation Completes Acquisition of The Citizens Bank of Fayette

COLUMBUS, Miss., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation BFCC ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent of BankFirst Financial Services (the "Bank"), today announced the completion of its acquisition of The Citizens Bank of Fayette, Fayette, Alabama ("Citizens Bank") from F.B.H. Corporation, an Alabama corporation ("F.B.H."). The acquisition results in BankFirst having 32 offices serving Mississippi and Alabama, with total assets of approximately $2.0 billion, gross loans of approximately $1.2 billion, and total deposits of approximately $1.8 billion.
Robert D. Mills, Citizens Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer, has joined the Bank as Fayette Regional Executive, Sandra H. Nolen, Citizens Bank's Chief Financial Officer, has joined the Bank as Vice President, Fayette Region, and Thomas C. Whitley, Citizens Bank's Chief Operating Officer, has joined the Bank as Fayette Community Bank President.
BankFirst was advised by Olsen Palmer, LLC as financial advisor and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as its legal counsel. F.B.H. was advised by Gerrish Smith Tuck Consultants, LLC as financial advisor and Gerrish Smith Tuck, PC acted as its legal counsel.
About BankFirst Financial Services
BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and, as of September 30, 2021, is a $1.8 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates three loan production offices in Biloxi, Brookhaven and Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.
Member FDIC
SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation
