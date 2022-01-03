PTC Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. PTCT today announced that management will present a company overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 a.m. EST.
The presentation will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor section of PTC Therapeutics' website at https://ir.ptcbio.com/events-presentations and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection.
About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
For More Information:
Investors:
Kylie O'Keefe
+1 (908) 300-0691
kokeefe@ptcbio.com
Media:
Jeanine Clemente
+1 (908) 912-9406
jclemente@ptcbio.com
SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
