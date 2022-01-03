Kaspar Outdoors/Ratliff Traditions Acquires Stiller's Precision Firearms Assets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Jan. 03, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaspar Outdoors/Ratliff Traditions, LLC – a subsidiary of Kaspar Companies, Inc. – is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stiller's Precision Firearms' assets in a sale that closed December 28, 2021.

Stiller's Precision Firearms will operate as Stiller, under the Kaspar Outdoors/Ratliff Traditions umbrella, located in College Station, Texas.

"Kaspar Companies was established in 1898 and has a long, rich history that combines American craftsmanship with lean manufacturing to develop product solutions that meet customer needs," said Jason Kaspar, CEO of Kaspar Companies. "As we continue to expand our position in the Precision Firearms Industry, we are excited Stiller will join Horizon Firearms, iota Outdoors, and TX Ammo as an integral part of our growing family of outdoor brands."

Derrick Ratliff, president and founder of Horizon Firearms, added, "Stiller was one of the first companies we worked with when we started building custom rifles and they've been a great partner. We are not only looking forward to what this purchase means for Horizon Firearms production, but also increasing overall production to service rifle manufacturers and builders across the country with quality product, innovation, competitive pricing, and reduced lead times."

Both Kaspar Outdoors/Ratliff Traditions and Stiller are known for their selection of quality components. The combined offerings, as well as Kaspar Companies' focus on lean operating standards, will provide customers an unparalleled selection of premier products and industry-leading service.

About Horizon Firearms:

Founded in 2012, Horizon Firearms manufactures custom long-range, bolt-action rifles that are assembled from the finest components, perfected by hand and guaranteed to shoot .5 MOA. iota Outdoors, introduced in early 2016, produces rifle and shooting accessories designed with detail and precision in mind. Products include patented anti-cant scope mount rings and composite rifle stocks.

Horizon Firearms and iota are subsidiaries of Kaspar Companies, Inc. A fifth-generation family business headquartered in Shiner, Texas, Kaspar Companies has evolved and expanded into diverse industries while remaining grounded in the founding principles of quality American workmanship and honest business practices. Other subsidiaries of Kaspar Companies include Bedrock Truck beds, Kaspar Wire Works, Texas Ammo, and Texas Precious Metals.

