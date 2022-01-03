A ROSE-WORTHY TREAT: CINNABON INTRODUCES FANTASY SWEET BUNDLE FOR NEW SEASON OF ABC's "THE BACHELOR"

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Will you accept this sweet treat bundle? Just in time for the season premiere of ABC's "The Bachelor," Cinnabon is giving Bachelor Nation a way to indulge each Monday with its new, limited-edition Fantasy Sweet Bundle: a combo of two Classic Rolls and two Cinnamon Roll flavored Cold Brew Iced Coffees.*
Beginning today, the Fantasy Sweet Bundle, starting at $15, is available at participating bakeries nationwide and can be delivered straight to your door. The sweet combo can also be picked up in bakeries by placing an order through the Cinnabon app or on Cinnabon.com – perfect for those who'd like to skip the line and get ready for viewing.
"Bachelor Nation is a dedicated fanbase that looks forward to new episodes each week and we hope the Fantasy Sweet Bundle will have them anticipating Mondays even more," said Michael Alberici, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon. "To help viewers treat themselves each week, we're giving everyone a delicious option that pairs perfectly with the exciting journey that unfolds on screen."
To sweeten up the bundle, first-time Cinnabon app users will automatically be eligible to redeem an offer for a 4-count of BonBites – the bite-sized version of Cinnabon's classic cinnamon rolls – when they download the app and sign up for Cinnabon Rewards. To learn more, visit Cinnabon.com or download the app from the App Store or Google Play.
Fans can tune into ABC's "The Bachelor" on Mondays beginning today, January 3 at 8/7c on ABC, and enjoy the Fantasy Sweet Bundle every Monday for a limited time. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
*See Cinnabon.com/fantasysweetterms for terms and conditions.
About Cinnabon®
Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon currently operates over 1,200 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.
Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office.
Fans can now also order their favorite ooey-gooey cinnamon roll, refreshing beverage or delicious baked good for delivery, pickup and catering in the Cinnabon app. For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on TikTok, Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.
Media Contacts:
Shawn Jackson, Manager, PR and Brand Communications, Cinnabon – sjackson@focusbrands.com
Alyssa Schor, Zeno Group for Cinnabon – Alyssa.schor@zenogroup.com
SOURCE Cinnabon
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.