Crunchy Data Launches France Operations to Build on Momentum in Europe

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data - the leading provider of trusted Open Source PostgreSQL products, solutions and support, is proud to announce that PostgreSQL advocate Jean-Paul Argudo has joined its team to lead Crunchy Data's expansion into France, building on Crunchy Data's momentum in the European market.

Argudo previously served as the co-founder and CEO of Dalibo, where he helped build the company as the leading PostgreSQL provider in France. He has actively promoted Open Source technology since 2000 and has played an important role in driving PostgreSQL adoption throughout France. Argudo has been active in the PostgreSQL community for many years, serving as a member of the administration council and as one of the founders of the PostgreSQLFr nonprofit organization. He also created the first version of the French-speaking PostgreSQL website and co-founded and served as the treasurer and board member of PostgreSQL Europe between 2008 and 2013.

"Crunchy Data's trusted Open Source Postgres technology, including its cloud-native Postgres for Kubernetes offerings and fully managed Postgres offering, Crunchy Bridge , have seen considerable interest in France and Europe more generally," said Crunchy Data President Paul Laurence. "We are enthusiastic about Jean-Paul joining Crunchy Data to build on the momentum we are seeing in Europe and assist Crunchy Data's customers in their successful adoption of Postgres."

"I am very happy to join Crunchy Data, which is among the finest PostgreSQL technical teams in the world. Its Open Source offerings will meet the expectations of the most demanding PostgreSQL users," said Argudo. "Crunchy Data enables Postgres users to maintain their freedom of choice when operationalizing PostgreSQL and deploying it to any of the popular clouds. Since PostgreSQL has become strategic in many businesses, I'll be happy to explain to them how Crunchy Data can help build a fast and reliable data infrastructure for their needs."

The expansion into France follows Crunchy Data's 2021 expansion into APAC with the addition of Tony Mudie leading Crunchy Data Australia.

PostgreSQL is a powerful, Open Source, object-relational database system with more than 25 years of active Open Source development and a strong global community. Commercial enterprises and government agencies with a focus on advanced data management benefit from PostgreSQL's proven architecture and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and cost effectiveness.

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data allows companies to build with confidence as the leading provider of trusted Open Source PostgreSQL and enterprise technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market. The company also offers Crunchy Bridge , a fully managed cloud Postgres service available on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com .

