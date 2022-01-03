Comscore to Present at the Needham Annual Growth Conference

RESTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore SCOR, a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that its executive leadership will participate in the 24th Annual Virtual Needham Growth Conference.
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice Chair Bill Livek and Chief Financial Officer Jon Carpenter will join Senior Analyst Laura Martin in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 11th at 2pm ET.
A live webcast of the discussion will be hosted on Comscore's Investor Relations website at https://ir.comscore.com under Events & Presentations. Following the event, a replay will be available under the Events & Presentations portion of the Investor Relations website.
About Comscore
Comscore SCOR is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.
SOURCE Comscore
