Lady M Reveals its Lady M 2022 Lunar New Year Gift Set to Celebrate the Year of the Tiger

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help people give and receive luck in this Year of the Tiger, Lady M New York, home of the world famous Mille Crêpes, has launched its Lady M 2022 Lunar New Year Tiger Gift Set, a collectible candy set made with gift giving and celebration in mind. Each package opens to reveal a fan of custom designed red envelopes and exclusive new candies and confections from the Lady M Bon Bon collection.
The luxuriously adorned candy set features a variety of delectable treats from Lady M Bon Bon, including an assortment of chocolate and jelly confections such as, Gianduja Crêpe Biscuit (delicate crepe biscuits filled with gianduja cream made of chocolate and hazelnuts), Vanilla Crêpe Biscuit (delicate crepe biscuits filled with a buttery vanilla cream), Strawberry Jellies, Apricot Jellies, Salted Caramel Orbs (crispy cereal dipped in salted caramel-milk chocolate) and Sesame Praline Orbs (crispy cereal dipped in praline chocolate and golden sesame seeds).
Designed to emphasize prosperity in the new year, the custom red envelopes enclosed feature gold tigers against a backdrop of plum blossoms to signify hope and purity, intricate cloud elements for luck and fortune and elegant fans to celebrate union and happiness.
Each Lady M Year of the Tiger Gift Set comes with a custom gift bag with red handles and a matching greeting card, making it the perfect Lunar New Year offering ($80). The Gift Set will be available online in the US and Canada at LadyM.com and LadyM.ca beginning December 28, 2021. Limited quantities will also be available in all US Lady M Boutiques beginning January 7, 2022.
About Lady M:
Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with over 40 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.
About Lady M Bon Bon:
Lady M Bon Bon captures the essence and flavors of Lady M New York's famous cakes in the form of candies and confections. Created in collaboration with artisan chocolate and candy makers throughout Europe, CEO Ken Romaniszyn wanted to create a way for customers to bring Lady M home with them. Individual Bon Bon selections are packed in stylish white containers, which can be purchased individually or nestled into luxe 3, 5 or 8-piece Gift Sets to create the perfect Lady M memento.
###
SOURCE Lady M Confections Co.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.