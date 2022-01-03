Polyimide Film Market to grow by USD 1.08 bn from 2020 to 2025| Growth in Automotive Sector to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Polyimide Film Market by Application (electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and other) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for polyimide film in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, North American, and South American regions. The significant economic growth will facilitate the polyimide film market growth in APAC over the forecast period

The potential growth difference for the polyimide film market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.08 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth in the automotive sector and the growing consumer electronics industry are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the excessive cost of polyimide films will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The polyimide film market report is segmented by Application (electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and other) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The polyimide film market share growth by the electrical and electronics segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the polyimide film market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The polyimide film market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.



3M Co. - The company offers polyimide film such as Polyimide Film Tape 5413 which does not soften at elevated temperatures.

The company offers polyimide film such as Polyimide Film Tape 5413 which does not soften at elevated temperatures.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. - The company offers polyimide film such as Hybrid Polyimide Film which exhibits high metal adhesion and durability, high dimensional stability against temperature and humidity, prevents diffusion of metallic ions, thus improving ionic migration resistance.

The company offers polyimide film such as Hybrid Polyimide Film which exhibits high metal adhesion and durability, high dimensional stability against temperature and humidity, prevents diffusion of metallic ions, thus improving ionic migration resistance.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - The company offers polyimide films such as CHEMFILM TH PI Film which provides excellent electrical, thermal, physical, and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package making them superior for electrical insulation applications.

The company offers polyimide films such as CHEMFILM TH PI Film which provides excellent electrical, thermal, physical, and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package making them superior for electrical insulation applications.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers polyimide film such as Kapton Polyimide film which has extreme versatility and thermal performance provides unlimited potential.

The company offers polyimide film such as Kapton Polyimide film which has extreme versatility and thermal performance provides unlimited potential.

Kaneka Corp. - The company offers polyimide films such as Apical and Pixeo BP which are high-performance films with extreme heat resistance and are used in a range of applications from mobile phones to aircraft and space satellites.

The company offers polyimide films such as Apical and Pixeo BP which are high-performance films with extreme heat resistance and are used in a range of applications from mobile phones to aircraft and space satellites. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market -The polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market share is expected to increase by USD 737.87 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46%. Download a free sample now!

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market - The polyethylene terephthalate market share is expected to increase by USD 15.09 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.98%. Download a free sample now!

Polyimide Film Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaneka Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Taimide Tech. Inc., Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyimide-film-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-08-bn-from-2020-to-2025-growth-in-automotive-sector-to-boost-market-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301451530.html

SOURCE Technavio