InMode to Present at the 24th Needham Virtual Growth Conference

YOKNEAM, Israel, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. INMD, a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2022, at 9:15am EST.
Management will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at InMode's events page here. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.
For more information regarding these events, please visit InMode's investor relations page here.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia
MS-IR LLC
ir@inmodemd.com
+1-917-607-8654
SOURCE InMode Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.