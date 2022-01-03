New Jersey Workers' Comp Attorney Samuel Gaylord & Team Join Szaferman Lakind

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Szaferman Lakind is pleased to welcome five (5) attorneys to the firm. Samuel Gaylord, prominent New Jersey attorney and former Managing Partner of Gaylord Popp, joins Szaferman Lakind along with his team of attorneys including Tanya L. Phillips, Janis A. Eisl, Matthew Solin and Bryce Chase.

Samuel Gaylord joins the firm as a Partner and will focus his practice on workers' compensation, Social Security Disability, and disability pension appeals. He is certified as a Workers' Compensation Attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey and is licensed to practice in New Jersey as well as Pennsylvania.

Tanya L. Phillips also joins the firm as a Partner. Ms. Phillips represents injured workers and accident victims, focusing her practice on workers' compensation claims, Social Security Disability claims and personal injury matters. She is the Immediate Past President of the Mercer County Bar Association and has also served as a former President of the Mercer County Bar Foundation. She is licensed to practice in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the United States Supreme Court.

Janis A. Eisl and Matthew Solin join the firm as Associates and will practice primarily in workers' compensation. Mr. Eisl is a graduate of Rutgers University School of Law –Camden and is an active member of the Burlington County Bar Association. He is licensed to practice in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Mr. Solin is a graduate of Drexel University Law School and is licensed to practice in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Bryce Chase will be Of Counsel to the firm, also focusing primarily on workers' compensation matters and municipal court matters. Mr. Chase has been practicing in New Jersey for over 50 years. He is certified as a Certified Workers' Compensation Attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey and is former Chairman of the Mercer County Indigent Committee and Mercer County Fee Arbitration Committee.

The team brings with them seven support staff including Office Manager Rose Szabo. Sam and his team will remain at their current location on Sanhican Drive in Ewing, New Jersey.

"We are excited to welcome Sam and his team to the Szaferman Lakind Family," commented Co-Managing Partner Barry Szaferman. "Sam, Tanya, Janis, Matthew and Bryce along with their staff bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in workers' compensation matters and we know our clients will be in capable hands. We are pleased to see the firm continue to grow and we look forward to the future of Szaferman Lakind."

Founded in 1977, Szaferman Lakind is a full-service, Martindale-Hubbell™ AV-Preeminent® law firm that was listed among U.S. News & World Report™'s Best Law Firms® from 2014 through 2022.* Based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Szaferman Lakind has 30+ attorneys who provide legal representation to businesses, investors, professionals, families and individuals in several areas, among them family law, general and commercial litigation, personal injury, commercial real estate and land use and business law. To contact Szaferman Lakind please call 609.275.0400 or visit http://www.szaferman.com.

*Szaferman Lakind was selected to U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. The Best Law Firms list is issued by U.S. News & World Report™ and Best Lawyers®. A description of the selection methodologies can be found at bestlawfirms.usnews.com/methodology.aspx. No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.

Media Contact

Dana O'Donnell, Szaferman Lakind Blumstein & Blader, P.C., +1 (609) 779-6105, dodonnell@szaferman.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Szaferman Lakind Blumstein & Blader, P.C.