Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, announces the launch of Talent Builder

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO and a provider of value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities, announced today the launch of Talent Builder. The service offers customers an end-to-end solution for sourcing short-term and long-term disability claims professionals, together with a robust four-week training program that provides new hires with a foundation in disability claims management. The solution builds on the company's existing suite of talent solutions, including complex claims management, short-duration or ongoing claims resources, dedicated clinical and vocational resources, as well as the Skill Builder series, a robust curriculum of disability claims management content.

The effects of COVID-19 and the lingering pandemic producing an increase in the volume of disability claims for employee benefit insurers and self-insured employers, coupled with the challenges of a tight labor market, have created an urgent need for talented disability claims professionals. Brown & Brown Absence Services Group has partnered with Avenica, an education-to-work platform that offers a unique sourcing and hiring experience, to provide this innovative solution. The service combines Brown & Brown Absence Services Group's deep subject matter experience and training acumen, along with Avenica's long-standing reputation of placing high-potential, untapped talent in a variety of skill areas. Both firms have an extensive track record in developing insurance claims professionals.

Brown & Brown Absence Services Group and Avenica are backing the solution with an offer to fully replace the sourcing and training fees associated with any single new hire that is deemed unsuccessful within 90 days. The customer may select a refund of fees or a no-fee replacement of the individual hire.

Michael Shunney, chief executive officer of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, notes, "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Avenica on the Talent Builder solution. We are aware of the stress both the pandemic and the labor market has placed on our customers, and we look forward to working with them to address this challenge." He continues, "Our customers' objective is to deliver high-quality claims management to their customers and claimants, and our goal is to help them achieve that outcome."

"We have spent years successfully matching entry-level employees with claims and disability roles in the insurance industry," Scott Dettman, chief executive officer of Avenica, states. "This partnership will allow us to do this even more intentionally with a heightened offering of development and education. We are excited to expand our existing partnership with Brown & Brown Absence Services Group and help our incredible candidates find exciting and mission-based roles that they may have never considered before," he continued.

The Talent Builder solution can be enhanced with an optional eight-week mentorship program to follow the foundational training. The mentorship program partners new hires with a seasoned claims professional from the Brown & Brown Absence Services Group team as an educational resource that can assist with solidifying learnings and furthering subject matter knowledge.

To learn more about Talent Builder, as well as other advisory services from Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, visit https://www.bbabsence.com.

About Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC

Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, is focused on adding value across the absence continuum. We bring industry-wide experience and extensive capabilities to deliver value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Our solutions include SSDI advocacy, medical file review, clinical services, advisory services, recovery services, claims management, talent solutions and consultative solutions. Aevo Services, an affiliate of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, provides Medicare eligibility and policy decision advisory services. For more information, please visit https://www.bbabsence.com.

About Avenica

Avenica is an education-to-work platform with more than 20 years of successful experience identifying and unleashing potential to shape the future of work. Through high-impact training and a time-tested, proven process, Avenica has helped thousands of people kickstart meaningful careers by connecting the right people to the right opportunities at the right companies. http://www.avenica.com

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit https://www.bbinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Scott, Brown & Brown Absence, 617.308.8697, cscott@bbabsence.com

Bryn Lambert, Avenica, 612.351.8340, bryn@media-minefield.com

SOURCE Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC