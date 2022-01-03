Biotech Executive to Join Yulex

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YULEX, LLC a leading materials science company using certified supply chains for the production of sustainable plant-based materials to replace petroleum based products, today announced that Liz Bui, Esq. Ph.D. will be joining the company as Chief Business Officer, effective immediately.
Dr. Liz Bui joins from ViaCyte, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, where she was Vice President, IP Counsel and later also Diversity & Inclusion Officer for 15 years. Prior to Viacyte, Dr. Bui was an associate at the global law firm of DLA Piper. She brings 20 years of business experience in the area of biotechnology and associated intellectual property development and corporate transactions including technology licensing.
"Liz joins the Yulex team at a critical inflection point in our growth. The pandemic has focused consumer brands on the intersection of climate change and human health and they are seeking material technologies that can reduce the impact of carbon emissions, minimize toxic emissions and eliminate, wherever possible, the use of plastics," said Jeff Martin, Founder & CEO of Yulex, LLC. "In addition to her business background, Liz' experiences in equity, diversity, inclusion will assist Yulex in promoting best environmental and social practices in our global supply chain."
"I am excited to extend my experience from biotech to consumer facing industries impacting both human and environmental health. Yulex is delivering innovative plant-based materials and engineered solutions for multiple market segments," said Dr. Bui.
Dr. Bui received her Ph.D. from UCLA and her J.D. from Pepperdine Law School. She is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of San Diego School of Law and the University of Dayton School of Law. Liz has served on the boards of the Boz Institute- Life Science Research and Teaching Institute, the Vietnamese Bar Association of Southern California, the Newcomb Alumnae Association Board (Tulane University), Toussaint Academy of San Diego, and the School for Entrepreneurship and Technology.
About Yulex LLC: Engineering high-performance plant-based products for a better planet. At Yulex, we have a must-do ethos about solving challenging environmental problems including the negative effects that petroleum-based materials have on the planet and its people. We focus on the responsible development of processes to create better and safer products.
Jeff Martin
Yulex LLC
760.889.9651
326801@email4pr.com
SOURCE Yulex, LLC
